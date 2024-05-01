60-year-old cyclist dead after crash in Caledon

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a 60-year-old cyclist died after a crash in Caledon on Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just north of King Street.

The crash involved a cyclist and another vehicle. A 60-year-old Brampton man riding the bicycle was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.