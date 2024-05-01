Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

60-year-old cyclist dead after crash in Caledon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 7:52 am
1 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say a 60-year-old cyclist died after a crash in Caledon on Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just north of King Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The crash involved a cyclist and another vehicle. A 60-year-old Brampton man riding the bicycle was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Trending Now

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices