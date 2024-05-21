Menu

Crime

Shooting in Picton, Ont. leaves victim seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A person was left with serious injuries after they were shot in Picton, Ont., provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to an address on Union Street — a residential area — after a gun was fired.

An individual suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police didn’t release the victim’s age or gender, but said they were an adult.

“The OPP tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine unit conducted an extensive search of the area,” the OPP said.

“Officers believe this was not a random incident and that there was no risk to the general public.”

Global News asked the OPP if they had any suspect information, but a spokesperson would only say, “This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP or Crimestoppers.

