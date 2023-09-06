New Lethbridge LDS temple to be built on west side of city

The site of the future Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Lethbridge has been selected.

The church announced the temple will be on the west side of the city, on the corner of Whoop-Up Drive and Mauretania Road near the Cavendish Farms Centre.

“There’s been kind of excitement and rumours about where it would be and so we were really excited to find out that it’s going to be on the west side,” said Aaron Low, a stake president with the church. “Really just look forward to all of the events that are going to happen as the temple gets built over the next two or three years.”

The multi-story temple will be about 45,000 square feet with an accompanying distribution centre.

Low expects a building rendering will be the next stage of the process.

Story continues below advertisement

“A few years ago, you would’ve said there’d be a temple in Lethbridge, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” said Low. “So now that we’re in this remarkable process of having a temple here it’s just so exciting.”

The Lethbridge temple will be the fourth in Alberta — joining ones in Cardston, Calgary and Edmonton — and the tenth in Canada.

The Cardston temple was the first to be built outside the United States and was dedicated 100 years ago in August 1923.