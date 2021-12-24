LDS volunteers lend a helping hand to West Kelowna residents

Send this page to someone via email

During this season of giving, two volunteers are giving their time to Okanagan residents who need a helping hand.

The two are part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One is from Calgary and the other, Utah.

“We are volunteers. We travel all over the world and where they send us, to help people,” said Scott Curtis.

“We teach people about Jesus Christ.”

The two will be in West Kelowna for the next five weeks, doing everything from shovelling snow to stacking wood.

“We basically help out wherever we can. We don’t have any specific trade experience but whatever two able-bodied young men can do — we’ll do it,” said Taysen Saravia.

They say their help has been well-received in the community.

“(Everyone’s) so thankful. Especially during the Christmas season, everyone is so thankful to get an extra hand,” said Saravia.

“And with COVID the past two years, it’s been pretty hard on all of us.”

The two took to social media to try and connect to people who need help, and they’ve already had quite a few requests.

“We’ve got a bunch of comments: ‘That’s so good for you’; ‘That’s awesome that you’re doing this’”, said Curtis.

“Some people have tried to pay us but we don’t accept money so we just tell them to pay it forward to someone.”

A little holiday cheer can go a long way. These men say they will be doing as much volunteer work as possible while they are here.

They can be reached on Facebook, as they have an ad in the West Kelowna classifieds group.

