With snow in weekend forecast, Kelowna issues parking ban on snow routes

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 5:26 pm
Snow routes are areas that are challenging for snow removal due to elevation, road grade (slope), roadway width and numerous cul-de-sacs. View image in full screen
Snow routes are areas that are challenging for snow removal due to elevation, road grade (slope), roadway width and numerous cul-de-sacs. Global News

In preparation for forecast snow on Christmas, the City of Kelowna has issued a parking ban along snow routes.

The ban will come into effect at midnight on Saturday.

Snow routes are areas that are challenging for snow removal due to elevation, road grade (slope), roadway width and numerous cul-de-sacs.

Read more: Parking ban on snow routes comes into effect Sunday: City of Kelowna

Kelowna’s snow routes include: Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission, including The Ponds.

Friday’s forecast for Kelowna was calling for periods of snow, totalling 2-4 cm, along with a high of -4 C and an overnight low of -9 C.

For Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -8 C and an overnight low of -13 C, along with periods of snow totalling 2-4 cm.

“Notice of the parking restriction is normally issued 24 hours before the ban comes into effect, but with the potential for family gatherings over the holiday, some advanced notice is being provided to allow people to plan ahead,” the city said in a press release.

City public works manager Geert Bos added: “A parking ban issuance is a decision we don’t take lightly. In this case, we considered the time of year and we decided to issue the ban early so folks have ample time to make alternate arrangements while allowing for street parking for visiting friends and family for the evening.”

Trending Stories

Sunday’s forecast is also calling for periods of snow during the day, along with a high of -13 C and a low of -20 C.

“With a hard, sustained freeze setting in on Sunday following these snow events, crews will be focused on getting as much snow as possible cleared from roads and sidewalks,” said Bos.

“Not having the vehicles parked on the road will help our team members greatly in the provision of safe, efficient and effective winter maintenance and will provide safer road conditions across town.”

Residents not living on a snow route are also encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help snowplows.

The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted.

The city says vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing.

