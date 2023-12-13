Sask. ministry names wrong company in vehicle owner’s search for compensation

Send this page to someone via email

A drive into Saskatoon last summer has turned into a months-long fight for compensation for Melinda Lee after her vehicle was covered in tar while driving through a construction site.

According to Lee, she was heading east on Highway 51 near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 29, 2023, when she drove up to some roadwork.

“There was a hill and there was a construction vehicle parked on top of the hill,” Lee said. “I couldn’t see overtop of the hill to drive past and the person inside the vehicle waved at me out his window to go past him.”

Lee says both lanes on the two-lane highway were covered in tar.

“There was nowhere to drive that wasn’t tarred over and I didn’t realize I had tar on my car until I got to my destination.”

Tar stains on Melinda Lee’s vehicle. Courtesy: Melinda Lee

Tar splashes now stain every side of Lee’s 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

“On the fenders, the back tailgate, tire rims,” Lee said. “If you open up the door, there’s some on the inside of the door as well.”

Tar stains on Melinda Lee’s tire rim. Courtesy: Melinda Lee

According to a quote from Saskatchewan Government Insurance, repairing the damage would cost $12,272.13.

“I don’t think I should have to have my insurance pay for it. It could have effects on my insurance, making it go up,” Lee said.

Lee reached out to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways in an attempt to get the repairs covered. It answered with a letter from its customer service centre dated Sept. 18, 2023.

“We have completed our investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident listed above as outlined in your Vehicle Damage Incident Report and found that this incident occurred on a road where a construction company was performing spot flushing without signs or flag persons,” the letter reads in part. “Venture Construction was performing the work without a contract with the Ministry.

“Please submit a claim with Venture Construction directly.”

But now the Ministry of Highways says that was wrong.

In response to an inquiry from Global News on Tuesday, the ministry says it named the incorrect contractor in its letter to Lee.

“The ministry will review the circumstances related to the incident and will follow up with the motorist when our review is completed,” reads a statement to Global News.

“The ministry regrets the error and apologizes to the contractor and the vehicle owner.”

When asked by Global News if it knows who oversaw the construction where Lee’s vehicle was damaged, the ministry responded with a line from its statement, saying it will review the incident.

This latest twist has Lee looking for answers.

“Hoping to find out who was involved in the construction and then we can go from there,” Lee said.