Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. Highway Hotline had 10.6 million hits over past year

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 2:01 pm
A file image of the Highway Hotline showing road closures in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A file image of the Highway Hotline showing road closures in Saskatchewan. Government of Saskatchewan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline has been a busy website, with more than 10.6 million visits over the past year according to the province.

“That’s well above the typical number of visitors, but fewer than last year’s record, which was influenced by an unusual number of winter storm events,” the province said in a press release.

In 2021-22, there was an estimated 13 million visits to the site.

During a snowstorm in April, the province said the Highway Hotline got nearly 675,000 hits.

In November, a new Highway Hotline app was launched. Since then the province said that it has been downloaded more than 100,000 times from the Apple Store and Google Play.

“The Highway Hotline is a lifeline to travellers in Saskatchewan,” Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a media release. “Drivers get the latest information that allows them to make decisions to protect themselves, their families and other travellers on the road.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said drivers can also use the Highway Hotline in the summer to get advanced warnings about construction zones.

The Hotline has links to nearly 50 cameras at locations around the province, giving drivers the opportunity to see real-time pictures and alter their travel plans if needed.

Trending Now

The Highway hotline can be found on the government’s website.

Click to play video: 'Regina resident concerned for safety while cycling in the city'
Regina resident concerned for safety while cycling in the city
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan HighwaysHighway HotlineHighway conditionsSaskatchewan RoadsHighway Hotline news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers