Sask. Highway Hotline had 10.6 million hits over past year

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline has been a busy website, with more than 10.6 million visits over the past year according to the province.

“That’s well above the typical number of visitors, but fewer than last year’s record, which was influenced by an unusual number of winter storm events,” the province said in a press release.

In 2021-22, there was an estimated 13 million visits to the site.

During a snowstorm in April, the province said the Highway Hotline got nearly 675,000 hits.

In November, a new Highway Hotline app was launched. Since then the province said that it has been downloaded more than 100,000 times from the Apple Store and Google Play.

“The Highway Hotline is a lifeline to travellers in Saskatchewan,” Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a media release. “Drivers get the latest information that allows them to make decisions to protect themselves, their families and other travellers on the road.”

The province said drivers can also use the Highway Hotline in the summer to get advanced warnings about construction zones.

The Hotline has links to nearly 50 cameras at locations around the province, giving drivers the opportunity to see real-time pictures and alter their travel plans if needed.

The Highway hotline can be found on the government’s website.