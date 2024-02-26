Menu

Crime

Verdict in Greg Fertuck trial expected in June

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 5:44 pm
Greg Fertuck View image in full screen
Greg Fertuck has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body in connection with the disappearance of Sheree Fertuck in 2015. Facebook
Court proceedings in Greg Fertuck’s first-degree murder trial were adjourned until June 14 on Monday, when a verdict is expected.

Fertuck is charged in the death of his wife, Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree was last seen nearly 10 years ago, in December 2015. Her body has never been found.

Self-represented defence case resumes in Saskatoon murder trial

In closing arguments Monday, the Crown said at that time the accused was separated from his wife and having financial problems, part of which was because he couldn’t access his pension without Sheree’s approval.

Prosecutors say Greg met Sheree on Dec. 7, 2015 at a gravel pit, where she worked, and shot her before hiding her body.

According to the Crown, the accused confessed to the murder in 2019 when speaking with undercover police who were posing as members of a crime group.

“I guess I got angry. She was taking everything I worked for… I actually ended up shooting her and that’s just between you and me,” is what the Crown said Fertuck told officers.

Undercover confession allowed as evidence in first-degree murder trial

Fertuck has said multiple times he was lying when he said that.

Representing himself, Fertuck told the court he was lonely and an alcoholic when he met the officers. He said he would be willing lie to get closer to friends.

Fertuck chose not to testify himself earlier in the trial.

The trial has been ongoing since 2021, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fertuck’s health, and multiple voir dires.

Witnesses in Fertuck murder trial to be brought back at defendant’s request
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

