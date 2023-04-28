Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fertuck asks Saskatoon court to call on witnesses again in murder trial

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 4:56 pm
Greg Fertuck is accused of first-degree murder connected to Sheree Fertuck’s December 2015 disappearance from the Kenaston, Sask. area.
Greg Fertuck is accused of first-degree murder connected to Sheree Fertuck’s December 2015 disappearance from the Kenaston, Sask. area. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Greg Fertuck, who is on trial for first-degree murder in the disappearance of his ex-partner, asked the Court of King’s Bench in Saskatoon to reopen a portion of his case on Friday.

Fertuck is accused of killing Sheree Fertuck in 2015 and is currently undergoing a lengthy trial.

Sheree’s body has never been found.

Fertuck asked the court to open a voir dire, or a trial within a trial, so he can personally cross-examine witnesses who have already been on the stand.

He wants to question his ex-partner, Doris Laroque, and ballistics expert Kenneth Chan, who has already been on the stand twice.

Fertuck, who is now defending himself, said his previous lawyers, Morris Bodnar and Mike Nolin, did not ask the witnesses the questions he wanted them to.

Story continues below advertisement

A court heard in January 2022, that Fertuck told undercover police officers he dumped a rifle in the area of Biggar, Sask., after shooting Sheree.

In April 2022, the Crown presented a rifle found in rural Saskatchewan to the court as evidence.

greg fertuck trial rifle View image in full screen
Ballistics expert Kenneth Chan has connected a rifle found in rural Saskatchewan to the two shell casings found at the Kenaston area gravel pit where Sheree was last seen. Court Exhibit

A Ruger 10/22 was found in a wooded area by Highway 14, near Kinley, Sask., about 57 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Chan connected the rifle to the two shell casings found at a gravel pit in the Kenaston area, where Sheree was last seen.

Greg Fertuck Sheree Fertuck casing View image in full screen
One of two shell casings found at the gravel pit where Sheree Fertuck was last seen. Court Exhibit

On Friday, Fertuck said he is confident that if the voir dire is granted, he can prove that the rifle does not belong to him.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Presiding judge, Justice Richard Danyliuk, reminded Fertuck that any questions he asks witnesses are not evidence, and that only the responses given by the witnesses would be admissible.

The Crown attorneys said they are “dismayed” by the timing of the request given they are several years into the trial.

While Fertuck said he only wishes to cross-examine two witnesses, it may lead to a rebuttal by the Crown, dragging out the proceedings even further.

Danyliuk, acknowledging how long the trial has taken, said he hopes to provide a decision in about two weeks.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Skjerven

More on Canada
Saskatoon CourtSaskatchewan RCMPSaskatchewan CrimeGreg FertuckMr. Big StingFertuck Trialfertuck weaponsaskatoon kings bench
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers