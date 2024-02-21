Greg Fertuck chooses not to testify at 2.5-year-long murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

Greg Fertuck has chosen not to testify at his trial in Saskatoon where he stands accused of killing his estranged ex-wife Sheree in 2015.

Fertuck’s trial has been ongoing since 2021, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fertuck’s health, and multiple voir dires.

After two and half years, the evidence portion of the trial closed on Wednesday and the Crown and Fertuck will prepare their closing arguments.

0:53 Undercover confession allowed as evidence in first-degree murder trial

On June 21, 2019, while being recorded on a hidden camera at the James Hotel, Fertuck told police he killed his ex-wife three-and-a-half years earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers were posing as crime bosses in an organized crime group.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I ended up shooting her, and that’s just between you and me,” Fertuck told the undercover officer.

He told the officers he had went to the gravel pit where Sheree worked to reason with her over divorce proceedings.

Cellphone data has placed him at the pit on the last day Sheree was seen, Dec. 7, 2015.

He took a .22 calibre rifle from his Dodge Ram pickup truck and shot Sheree in the shoulder, according to Fertuck’s version of events. He said she fell to her knees and he shot her in the back of the head from about 10 feet away.

He told police he used a nearby loader in the gravel pit to put Sheree’s body into the back of his truck, wrapped it in plastic, and drove it to a nearby wooded area where he buried her under logs.

Videos have placed his truck at a car wash the same afternoon.

Evidence gathered by forensics found a spot of blood that had been missed — inside the tailgate — matching Sheree’s DNA.

After having his lawyers withdrawn from the case, Fertuck has been representing himself, denying all involvement in Sheree’s disappearance despite his police confession.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, I lied because poor Sheree has never been found,” Fertuck said on Tuesday during his defence.

He decided not to give a personal testimony before closing his defence.

Court will resume on Monday morning to hear closing arguments at Court of King’s Bench in Saskatoon.