Politics

Métis Nation of Alberta holds election during transition to new government model

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 7:31 pm
Métis Nation of Alberta holds election as it transitions to new government form
Voting is underway in an historic election for the Métis Nation of Alberta. Ballots are being cast in districts across the province as two people are running to replace outgoing president Audrey Poitras, who retired earlier this year after serving in the role for nearly three decades. Erik Bay has more on the election.
There are big changes coming for Métis Nation of Alberta leadership in this year’s general election as it transitions to a new, self-governing model.

The election is the first under the new Otipemisiwak Métis government that was ratified last November.

According to the Métis nation, the new government will keep citizens at its core.

It includes a citizens council made up of representatives from 22 districts across the province.

In the three southernmost districts, the citizen representative positions have been acclaimed.

Darryl W. Campbell will represent the Foothills Métis district, which encompasses Lethbridge. Catherine Schnell will act on behalf of the Medicine Hat district and the Rocky View Métis district will be represented by Lisa Schmidt.

Métis Nation of Alberta moves closer to self-government after historic vote

It’s the provincial office that’s expecting the biggest changes.

After spending 27 years in the role, outgoing president Audrey Poitras is not seeking another term.

Andrea Sandmaier and Joseph Pimlott are running to replace her.

Online and mail-in voting is open for members. Those ballots must received by Tuesday Sept. 19.

In-person voting starts Sunday, running through Tuesday.

Foothills Métis district polls are open at the Sandman Signature Lodge in Lethbridge all three days, with locations at the High River, Alta. Highwood Centre and the Ramada Pincher Creek running on Tuesday only.

People can vote from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Constitution vote would allow Alberta Métis to self-govern; opponents feel under-consulted
ElectionGovernmentMetisMetis Nation of AlbertaAudrey PoitrasMétis Nation of Alberta ElectionOtipemisiwakOtipemisiwak Métis government
