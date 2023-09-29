Lethbridge College unveils Indigenous jerseys for its sports teams

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge Kodiaks athletes will take the field this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation sporting the program’s new Indigenous jerseys.

The new uniforms were unveiled Friday as part of the post-secondary’s Truth and Reconciliation Week activities.

The design features the Aikowania bear logo on the front, the same logo added to the Val Matteotti gymnasium floor last year.

“We had thought about having the jersey reveal with it as well, but it’s about the journey and the story,” athletic director Todd Caughlin said.

“This is the next step and our athletes have connected with it.

“It’s all about the connection and the learning. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's all about the connection and the learning.

“That’s what the athletes are seeing and that makes us proud.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other details include the Blackfoot greeting, oki, a Pendelton pattern on the sides and a mountain design symbolizing the traditional Blackfoot territory where Lethbridge College is now.

The back includes icons representing the universe where the kakato’siiksi, or stars, and Sspomitapiiksi, or Star People, live.

View image in full screen The back of the Lethbridge Kodiaks’ new Indigenous jerseys, with icons showing the universe. Global News

“I am First Nation myself, so I think it’s really amazing to see my culture being represented with these jerseys,” first-year goalkeeper Samantha Burgis said.

“I think they’re beautiful and represent so much. I’m excited to wear them.”

The jerseys will be worn on special occasions, but Caughlin says they could end up in a more regular rotation in the future.

“They’re beautiful jerseys and the student athletes have already made a connection with them, so maybe we’ll have to buy another set own the road,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement