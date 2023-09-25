Menu

Crime

Accused testifies in 2nd-degree murder trial in death of Piikani Nation teen

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 6:59 pm
Accused testifies in 2nd-degree murder trial in death of Piikani Nation teen
Testimony continued Monday in the murder trial Dustin Big Bull, who’s accused of killing a Piikani Nation teenager in 2020. Six months after the Crown finished calling its evidence, the defense began its case by putting the accused himself on the stand. Erik Bay has the details.
Dustin Big Bull took the stand in his own defence Monday as his second-degree murder trial resumed.

The 40-year-old is also facing a count of causing indignity to human remains in relation to the death of 16-year-old Tregan Crow Eagle more than three years ago.

The teen’s family reported him missing on July 23, 2020, a day after he was last seen.

Four days later, Crow Eagle’s body was found wrapped in a tarp in some brush near Brocket, Alta.

Murder trial faces unexpected delays

The medical examiner determined he died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Supporters of Crow Eagle observed from the gallery Monday with shirts reading “Justice for Piikani” — the boy’s nickname.

Big Bull testified he was drinking alcohol at a gathering in Brocket that Crow Eagle was also attending.

He said he and the teen left the party, along with Big Bull’s girlfriend.

When they arrived at Big Bull’s home, the accused mentioned his shingles and front door were damaged and he asked the teen why his family had done it.

Murder trial continues with witness testifying about last time she saw alleged victim

He says Crow Eagle replied it was for his cousin, but no further context was given during the testimony.

When they entered the home, Big Bull said he started hitting Crow Eagle in the head repeatedly until the teen “went limp.”

Court heard the accused and his girlfriend left, drank more alcohol and smoked crack cocaine, then returned home.

Big Bull testified Crow Eagle was outside and began walking toward him with a knife.

That’s when Big Bull says he pulled out his own knife, stabbed Crow Eagle in the neck and torso, and left him on the ground.

Big Bull then went to sleep and when he woke up, he says he found Crow Eagle lying dead outside, so he covered the body and dragged it into some trees.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday afternoon so Crown prosecutor Lisa Weich can review the testimony before any cross-examination.

2nd-degree murder trial in death of Piikani Nation teen underway
