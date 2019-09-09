The union that represents prison guards in B.C. says it’ just a matter of time before a correctional officer is seriously hurt or killed at the hands of an inmate.
They say their jobs are dangerous and they want something done about it. Okanagan prison guards joined their provincial counterparts today in speaking out against the violence they endure on the job. The union that represents the correctional officers is urgently calling for more guards to be hired fearing it’s just a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.