Specialized lab to treat advanced arrhythmia conditions at Kelowna General Hospital to be up and running in the summer of 2020
It is a specialized lab that will complete the cardiac program at Kelowna General Hospital—and it can’t some soon enough. Patients from the Okanagan and beyond who have problems with their heart’s electrical system often have to travel hundreds of kilometres for treatment. For one Revelstoke man and his family–the anxious wait for a bed on the coast is now entering its second week. Here’s the fourth instalment of our Heart Matters series.