Global News at 11 Okanagan June 3 2019 2:22pm 02:00 Gutsy Walk raises awareness and breaks stigma The Gutsy Walk raised over $27,000 for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis with their annual walk in Kelowna. Funds raised will go toward research to find a cure. Kelowna Gutsy Walk brings invisible disease into public eye <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5347403/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5347403/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?