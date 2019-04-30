Global News at 11 Okanagan April 30 2019 2:19pm 02:38 A new bakery in Penticton promises treats that are actually healthy Gratify, a new vegan bakery in Penticton, is changing the unhealthy reputation desserts have by creating nutritious, wholesome treats. ‘It feels unbelievable’: Husband, wife open vegan bakery in downtown Penticton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5222006/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5222006/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?