‘It feels unbelievable’: Husband, wife open vegan bakery in downtown Penticton

If you have a sweet tooth but are also concerned about eating well, Gratify may be the answer.

It’s a new vegan bakery in downtown Penticton, with the promise of delicious desserts that are actually healthy.

“It’s been overwhelming since we opened the doors,” Gratify co-owner Ryan Oickle said. “People are excited to see that there’s an option like this around.”

All the offerings at the bakery are 100 per cent raw vegan, gluten and dairy-free, with no refined sugars, additives or preservatives.

“We use maple syrup and dates for our sweeteners,” Oickle said. “Everything is naturally gluten-free, so we use things like almonds and soaked cashews in the cheesecakes.”

Connie Oickle is a holistic nutritionist who started making treats for family members. Very quickly and organically, the demand for her treats grew.

“It’s awesome sharing something that I’ve put a lot of heart into, and I know it’s going to be helpful for people,” Connie said.

The bakery offers over 20 flavours of vegan cheesecake as well as other treats like chocolate brownies, granola bars and chocolate silk tarts.

Connie says snacks like their chocolate truffle energy balls can be eaten on a daily basis.

“It’s jam-packed with plant-based proteins and fibres and all the good stuff,” Connie said.

In addition to opening the new store, the couple is expecting their first child in a couple of months.

“I’m due at the end of June,” Connie said. “We plan to just strap the baby on and come here.”

Ryan is thrilled to be taking this ride with his wife by his side.

“To be doing this full-time with Connie and with the baby on the way — it just feels a little serendipitous,” Ryan said. “Everything’s falling into place.”

Gratify is located at 469 Main Street in Penticton and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays.

“It feels unbelievable. To see people come in and see that they’re excited,” Ryan said. “It feels like there’s a perfect market for it and we’re here at the perfect time.”