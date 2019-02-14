Global News at 11 Okanagan February 14 2019 7:33pm 02:23 Dozens of local lovers celebrate Valentine’s Day by tying the knot for free Almost twenty couples said ‘I do’ at the first Kelowna 4 Now event which offered locals a free dream wedding in exchange for a donation to Kelowna Pride. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4963524/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4963524/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?