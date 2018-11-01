Global News at 11 Okanagan November 1 2018 3:40pm 02:30 ‘It’s given me dreams that come to life’: Penticton artist uses studio as creative community hub Jenny Long from the Long Gallery + Studios is using collaborative art spaces to bring community and artists together. Penticton artist using collaborative studio to enhance creativity, unite community <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4620657/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4620657/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?