Community Reporter Shay Galor recaps some Okanagan events from the past weekend and highlights upcoming festivals.

Global Okanagan’s new Community Reporter Shay Galor highlights some of the events that took place in the Okanagan this past weekend including The Walk of Memories, a concert featuring the Watoto Children’s Choir and the unusual Flash Tattoo Sale that took place at the Tradesman Tattoo Company. She also previews the Fat Cat Children’s Festival and Penti-Con, two fun events that are happening this coming weekend.