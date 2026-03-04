Digital detox guide: Products that make unplugging actually doable

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If your brain feels buzzy, your thumb sore from scrolling and your evenings swallowed by “just one more” episode, it might be time for a digital detox. We’re more connected than ever–but that constant pings-and-notifications energy can leave us distracted, overstimulated and seriously burnt out. The fix? A few intentional swaps that help you log off and tune back in. From disposable cameras that make memories feel tangible again to a classic notebook that replaces your notes app, read on for the best digital detox products to help you cut down on screen time–without missing out on real life.
There’s something grounding about not being able to review a photo instantly. This disposable camera brings back the joy of surprise and keeps you present in the moment–no retakes, no filters, no posting pressure.
Remove the temptation of late-night scrolling by keeping your phone out of reach. This quiet, minimalist alarm clock helps you wind down screen-free and wake up without diving straight into notifications.
For chronic doomscrollers, this timed lock box creates a physical boundary between you and your device. Set the timer, drop your phone in and reclaim uninterrupted time for reading, cooking or simply being bored (remember that?).
