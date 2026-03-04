Digital detox guide: Products that make unplugging actually doable

Send this page to someone via email

If your brain feels buzzy, your thumb sore from scrolling and your evenings swallowed by “just one more” episode, it might be time for a digital detox. We’re more connected than ever–but that constant pings-and-notifications energy can leave us distracted, overstimulated and seriously burnt out. The fix? A few intentional swaps that help you log off and tune back in. From disposable cameras that make memories feel tangible again to a classic notebook that replaces your notes app, read on for the best digital detox products to help you cut down on screen time–without missing out on real life.

Julia Grieve’s picks:

For nostalgic snaps

Weddingstar Disposable Camera with Flash There’s something grounding about not being able to review a photo instantly. This disposable camera brings back the joy of surprise and keeps you present in the moment–no retakes, no filters, no posting pressure. $19.99 on Amazon

For film lovers

35mm Film Stock up and commit to shooting intentionally. With a limited number of exposures, you’ll think twice before snapping, making each photo feel more meaningful than a 200-shot camera roll. $14.66 on Amazon

For the memories

256 Pockets Photo Album Instead of letting your favourite memories live (and get lost) in the cloud, print them and slide them into this sleek album. Flipping through pages beats scrolling any day. $20.99 on Amazon

For instant gratification

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Want a photo in hand right away–without reaching for your phone? This cult-favourite instant camera delivers tangible snapshots in seconds, making it perfect for parties, trips and everyday magic. $99 on Amazon

For mindful listening

Tabletop Now Playing Vinyl Record Stand If you’re making the switch from streaming to spinning, this display stand gives your current record a proper spotlight. Listening to a full album–start to finish–feels refreshingly intentional. $27.99 on Amazon

For screen-free wake ups

Super Silent Alarm Clock Remove the temptation of late-night scrolling by keeping your phone out of reach. This quiet, minimalist alarm clock helps you wind down screen-free and wake up without diving straight into notifications. $15.19 on Amazon (was $16.89)

More screen-free entertainment:

For screen-free audio

For analog time telling

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch Checking the time shouldn’t require unlocking your phone. A classic wristwatch keeps you punctual without pulling you back into texts, emails and social feeds. $55.99 on Amazon

For touching grass (literally)

Columbia Transverse Hike Waterproof Hiking Shoes When you’re trying to cut screen time, replace it with something better. These waterproof hiking shoes make it easier to swap scrolling for fresh air and a long walk outdoors. $78 on Amazon (was $96.27)

For pen-to-paper moments

Moleskine Classic Notebook Trade your Notes app for lined pages. Whether you’re brain-dumping, planning your week or sketching ideas, writing by hand slows your thoughts and sharpens focus in a way tapping never quite can. $25 on Amazon (was $27.28)

For breaking the scroll cycle

ySky Phone Lock Box with Timer For chronic doomscrollers, this timed lock box creates a physical boundary between you and your device. Set the timer, drop your phone in and reclaim uninterrupted time for reading, cooking or simply being bored (remember that?). $36.89 on Amazon (was $42.99)

For tech-free movement

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat Instead of opening a meditation app, roll out this cushioned mat and move at your own pace. Stretch, flow or simply lie still–no notifications interrupting your zen. $36.02 on Amazon

