The Curator

Digital detox guide: Products that make unplugging actually doable

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 4, 2026 9:00 pm
1 min read
screen-free entertainment View image in full screen
From a disposable camera to a classic notebook that replaces your notes app, read on for the best digital detox products to help you cut down on screen time.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your brain feels buzzy, your thumb sore from scrolling and your evenings swallowed by “just one more” episode, it might be time for a digital detox. We’re more connected than ever–but that constant pings-and-notifications energy can leave us distracted, overstimulated and seriously burnt out. The fix? A few intentional swaps that help you log off and tune back in. From disposable cameras that make memories feel tangible again to a classic notebook that replaces your notes app, read on for the best digital detox products to help you cut down on screen time–without missing out on real life.

 

Julia Grieve’s picks:

For nostalgic snaps

Weddingstar Disposable Camera with Flash
There’s something grounding about not being able to review a photo instantly. This disposable camera brings back the joy of surprise and keeps you present in the moment–no retakes, no filters, no posting pressure.
$19.99 on Amazon
For film lovers

35mm Film
Stock up and commit to shooting intentionally. With a limited number of exposures, you’ll think twice before snapping, making each photo feel more meaningful than a 200-shot camera roll.
$14.66 on Amazon

 

For the memories

256 Pockets Photo Album
Instead of letting your favourite memories live (and get lost) in the cloud, print them and slide them into this sleek album. Flipping through pages beats scrolling any day.
$20.99 on Amazon
For instant gratification

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Want a photo in hand right away–without reaching for your phone? This cult-favourite instant camera delivers tangible snapshots in seconds, making it perfect for parties, trips and everyday magic.
$99 on Amazon

 

For mindful listening

Tabletop Now Playing Vinyl Record Stand
If you’re making the switch from streaming to spinning, this display stand gives your current record a proper spotlight. Listening to a full album–start to finish–feels refreshingly intentional.
$27.99 on Amazon
For screen-free wake ups

Super Silent Alarm Clock
Remove the temptation of late-night scrolling by keeping your phone out of reach. This quiet, minimalist alarm clock helps you wind down screen-free and wake up without diving straight into notifications.
$15.19 on Amazon (was $16.89)

 

You may also like:

Travel Makeup Bag – $20.99

EverSnug Blanket and Pillow – $34.89

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs – $29.95

 

More screen-free entertainment:

For screen-free audio

Toniebox 1 Audio Player Starter Set with Bilingual Playtime Puppy
Swap cartoons for storytelling. This screen-free audio player lets kids tap into imaginative play with songs and stories–no blue light required.
$98.97 on Amazon $99.98 at Walmart
More Recommendations

 

For analog time telling

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch
Checking the time shouldn’t require unlocking your phone. A classic wristwatch keeps you punctual without pulling you back into texts, emails and social feeds.
$55.99 on Amazon
For touching grass (literally)

Columbia Transverse Hike Waterproof Hiking Shoes
When you’re trying to cut screen time, replace it with something better. These waterproof hiking shoes make it easier to swap scrolling for fresh air and a long walk outdoors.
$78 on Amazon (was $96.27)

 

For pen-to-paper moments

Moleskine Classic Notebook
Trade your Notes app for lined pages. Whether you’re brain-dumping, planning your week or sketching ideas, writing by hand slows your thoughts and sharpens focus in a way tapping never quite can.
$25 on Amazon (was $27.28)
For breaking the scroll cycle

ySky Phone Lock Box with Timer
For chronic doomscrollers, this timed lock box creates a physical boundary between you and your device. Set the timer, drop your phone in and reclaim uninterrupted time for reading, cooking or simply being bored (remember that?).
$36.89 on Amazon (was $42.99)

 

For tech-free movement

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat
Instead of opening a meditation app, roll out this cushioned mat and move at your own pace. Stretch, flow or simply lie still–no notifications interrupting your zen.
$36.02 on Amazon
You may also like:

Yoga Cleansing mat spray – $20.00

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks – $23.95

