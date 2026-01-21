By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted January 21, 2026
Blooming bouquets and boxes of chocolate are always a sweet surprise–finding gifts that truly capture how special the women in your life are, however, is no easy feat. This Valentine’s Day, make them swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming surprises for your crush or Galentine’s crew, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, 14 swoon-worthy gifts from
Aritzia, Merit, Coach and more top brands guaranteed to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.
Melt hearts with this stunning pair of moissanite studs featuring a delicate heart design they’ll adore.
Made of smooth satin, this romantic terracotta-toned pillowcase will whisk them off to dreamland with ease.
Think pink! This iconic lip duo delivers a foolproof finish, infused with pout-loving pomegranate and a nourishing jojoba complex.
This bistro-style cup and saucer is sure to add sweetness to every sip.
What’s not to love about this sexy satin mini? It’s the perfect Valentine’s present for darlings with discerning taste.
This heart-shaped crystal case will lend their jewellery collection the love-filled home it truly deserves.
We’re positively smitten with this TikTok-coveted cherry bag charm. It’s the pop of sparkle they didn’t know they needed.
A gift guaranteed to spark joy, this sleek multi-styler is engineered for more defined curls sans the heat damage–and it’s app-enabled for personalized styling.
Sweet berries, tart citrus and creamy vanilla make this gourmand candle an instant love-at-first-sniff gift for your sweetie.
Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time.
The most epic love story that ever was–curl up with Catherine, Heathcliff and a glass (or two) of vino this Valentine’s Day.
Take their soak time from blah to bliss with this raspberry rooibos bath bomb enriched with the anti-aging goodness of cocoa butter.
For a creative date night activity that doubles as a charming display, opt for this set of everlasting blooms.
Infused with watermelon and jojoba-coated pigments, this tinted serum imparts a dewy, candlelight-dinner-coded flush.
