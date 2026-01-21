SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

14 swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day gifts for women

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 21, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
Best Valentine's gifts for women View image in full screen
Make hearts melt with Valentine's Day gifts from Aritzia, Merit and more top brands.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blooming bouquets and boxes of chocolate are always a sweet surprise–finding gifts that truly capture how special the women in your life are, however, is no easy feat. This Valentine’s Day, make them swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming surprises for your crush or Galentine’s crew, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, 14 swoon-worthy gifts from Aritzia, Merit, Coach and more top brands guaranteed to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Heart Moissanite Stud Earrings
Melt hearts with this stunning pair of moissanite studs featuring a delicate heart design they’ll adore.
$249 at ElandElle.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Terracotta
Made of smooth satin, this romantic terracotta-toned pillowcase will whisk them off to dreamland with ease.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Merit The Lip Duo
Think pink! This iconic lip duo delivers a foolproof finish, infused with pout-loving pomegranate and a nourishing jojoba complex.
$61 on Meritbeauty.com (was $66)

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
The Bistro Tile Stoneware Espresso Cup & Saucer: Valentine's Edition
This bistro-style cup and saucer is sure to add sweetness to every sip.
$22 at anthropologie
Story continues below advertisement

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Ten Audience Satin Mini Halter Dress
What’s not to love about this sexy satin mini? It’s the perfect Valentine’s present for darlings with discerning taste.
$138 at Aritzia

 

Crystal Jewellery Box
This heart-shaped crystal case will lend their jewellery collection the love-filled home it truly deserves.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Crystal Cherry Bag Charm
We’re positively smitten with this TikTok-coveted cherry bag charm. It’s the pop of sparkle they didn’t know they needed.
$180 at Coach
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
A gift guaranteed to spark joy, this sleek multi-styler is engineered for more defined curls sans the heat damage–and it’s app-enabled for personalized styling.
$799.99 on Amazon

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla
Sweet berries, tart citrus and creamy vanilla make this gourmand candle an instant love-at-first-sniff gift for your sweetie.
$26.95 at Bath & Body Works
Story continues below advertisement

 

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition
Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time.
$32.33 on Amazon

 

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
The most epic love story that ever was–curl up with Catherine, Heathcliff and a glass (or two) of vino this Valentine’s Day.
$12 on Amazon

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Raspberry Rooibos Bath Bomb
Take their soak time from blah to bliss with this raspberry rooibos bath bomb enriched with the anti-aging goodness of cocoa butter.
$6.95 at Rocky
Story continues below advertisement

 

LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set
For a creative date night activity that doubles as a charming display, opt for this set of everlasting blooms.
$73.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush
Infused with watermelon and jojoba-coated pigments, this tinted serum imparts a dewy, candlelight-dinner-coded flush.
$34 at Sephora

 

