Blooming bouquets and boxes of chocolate are always a sweet surprise–finding gifts that truly capture how special the women in your life are, however, is no easy feat. This Valentine’s Day, make them swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming surprises for your crush or Galentine’s crew, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, 14 swoon-worthy gifts from Aritzia, Merit, Coach and more top brands guaranteed to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

Heart Moissanite Stud Earrings Melt hearts with this stunning pair of moissanite studs featuring a delicate heart design they’ll adore. $249 at ElandElle.com

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Terracotta Made of smooth satin, this romantic terracotta-toned pillowcase will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. $25.99 on Amazon

Merit The Lip Duo Think pink! This iconic lip duo delivers a foolproof finish, infused with pout-loving pomegranate and a nourishing jojoba complex. $61 on Meritbeauty.com (was $66)

Ten Audience Satin Mini Halter Dress What’s not to love about this sexy satin mini? It’s the perfect Valentine’s present for darlings with discerning taste. $138 at Aritzia

Crystal Jewellery Box This heart-shaped crystal case will lend their jewellery collection the love-filled home it truly deserves. $13.99 on Amazon

Crystal Cherry Bag Charm We’re positively smitten with this TikTok-coveted cherry bag charm. It’s the pop of sparkle they didn’t know they needed. $180 at Coach

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer A gift guaranteed to spark joy, this sleek multi-styler is engineered for more defined curls sans the heat damage–and it’s app-enabled for personalized styling. $799.99 on Amazon

Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla Sweet berries, tart citrus and creamy vanilla make this gourmand candle an instant love-at-first-sniff gift for your sweetie. $26.95 at Bath & Body Works

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time. $32.33 on Amazon

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë The most epic love story that ever was–curl up with Catherine, Heathcliff and a glass (or two) of vino this Valentine’s Day. $12 on Amazon

Raspberry Rooibos Bath Bomb Take their soak time from blah to bliss with this raspberry rooibos bath bomb enriched with the anti-aging goodness of cocoa butter. $6.95 at Rocky

LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set For a creative date night activity that doubles as a charming display, opt for this set of everlasting blooms. $73.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

