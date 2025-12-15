Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The ultimate Amazon itty-bitty gift guide

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted December 15, 2025 8:30 am
1 min read
From mini games to pint-sized gadgets, these petite picks prove that the best things sometimes come in the smallest packages. View image in full screen
From mini games to pint-sized gadgets, these petite picks prove that the best things sometimes come in the smallest packages.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the perfect gift that’s small in size but big on fun? Our ultimate itty-bitty gift guide is packed with tiny treasures that delight, surprise, and fit perfectly into any stocking, backpack, or desk. From mini games to pint-sized gadgets, these petite picks prove that the best things sometimes come in the smallest packages.

 

World's Smallest Board Games Set of 4
The World’s Smallest Board Games Set of 4 shrinks Monopoly, Operation, Scrabble, and Candy Land down to fit in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for family game nights, travel, or adding to your collectible stash.
$55.2 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer
The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer in Clay White lets you instantly print photos directly from your phone in a fun, compact format. With easy app integration and high-quality prints, it’s perfect for capturing memories on the go.
$119.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

Funtime EG7910 Gifts World’s Smallest Dust Blower
Meet the world’s tiniest dust blower—a pint-sized powerhouse that makes banishing dust from keyboards, cameras, and gadgets actually fun. Pocket-sized and mischievously cute, it’s your go-to sidekick for keeping everything sparkling, no matter where life takes you.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

HY300PRO Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth
This mini projector is a tiny powerhouse that lets you stream movies, play games, or give presentations in crisp 4K—anywhere you want. With WiFi, Bluetooth, auto keystone, and 180° rotation, it’s super easy to set up and perfect for home, bedroom, or even outdoor movie nights.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

DJI Mic Mini (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case)
The DJI Mic Mini is a tiny but mighty wireless mic that makes your audio sound crisp and pro-level, whether you’re filming on your phone or camera. With noise cancellation, automatic limiting, and a whopping 48-hour battery, it’s basically a vlogger’s dream sidekick.
$135 on Amazon (was $189)

 

White Noise Machine Babelio Mini Sound Machine
The Babelio Mini White Noise Machine features 15 non-looping sounds, a simple timer, and a rechargeable pocket-sized design, making it ideal for adults, kids, and babies at home or while traveling. Its elegant wood-grain look and easy controls help create a calm sleep or focus environment anywhere.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

Muzen Mini Bluetooth Speaker
The Muzen Mini Bluetooth Speaker combines a charming retro metal design with powerful, high-definition sound in a compact, portable size. Rechargeable and easy to carry with its lanyard, it’s perfect for outdoor use, travel, or as a stylish birthday gift.
$89.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Victoria 4-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet
Think of this little powerhouse as the mini skillet that could—the Victoria 4-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet may be small, but it’s mighty, pre-seasoned for easy cooking, built to last, and ready to handle everything from stovetop sizzles to campfire feasts.
$17.25 on Amazon (was $18.63)

 

YETI Rambler 6 oz Stackable Mug
Sometimes you need something a little more petite, and that’s where the YETI Rambler 6 oz Stackable Mug in Rescue Red comes in. It’s tough, ceramic-lined, fits most espresso machines, and its stackable design with a comfy handle makes it perfect for coffee at home, at camp, or on the go.
$45 on Amazon

 

Vintage Natural Marble Tray
Elevate your space with the SAIDKOCC Vintage Natural Marble Tray in Calacatta Purple — a handmade, non-slip, square tray perfect for organizing makeup, jewelry, perfumes, or small ornaments on your counter, vanity, dresser, nightstand, or desk, with each tray showcasing unique natural marble patterns for a luxurious Art Deco touch.
$131.74 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Small Crossbody Bag for Women – $17.09

Pocket Knife Mini Knife Set – $17.99

Manfrotto Mini Tripod with Universal Smartphone Clamp – $61.43 

Golf Pen Set & Mini Desktop Golf Putting Green Game – $16.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices