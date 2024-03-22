These 9 top-rated robot vacuums are up to 50% off

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Imagine never having to pick up a vacuum again. Robot vacuums not only do the work for you, but you can also set them to run multiple times a day (especially if you have small kids or pets running around your household!). Plus, you can program your own path and ensure those high-traffic areas are cleaned thoroughly.

We understand that these handy household gadgets can add up, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale and broken then down by price range.

Curator tip? You’ll want to take note of the ‘Pa’ for each device. This stands for ‘Pascals’ which is a unit of pressure. The more Pascals you have…the more suction power your vacuum will have.

Under $500

Lubluelu 2in1 Robot Vacuums and Mop The Lubluelu 2-in-1 vacuum and mop can save up to five floor maps and this 4000Pa device has three levels of suction. When it detects carpet, it automatically increases suction to maximum for deeper cleaning (3000Pa suction for deeper cleaning). You can also start or stop cleaning easily with voice commands based on your custom map and with Alexa and Google Assistant. $221.99 on Amazon (was $339.99)

Lefant Robot Vacuums This popular Lefant model has 2200Pa suction. You have several different program options to make the most out of your space. Levant’s Freemove technology has built-in infrared sensors that can detect obstacles and adjust suction levels when moving onto carpet. $149.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

Laresar Robot Vacuums and Mop with Auto Dirt Disposal This highly rated device has 3500Pa suction and SLAM technology to help with accurately scanning and mapping your space. The dust bin has 60-day capacity and the device has a runtime of 250 minutes. There are four levels of suction and three levels of water volume. It’s also ideal for homes with pets. $479 on Amazon (after $120 coupon)

$500-$800

eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Self-Empty Station This eufy model is also great for pet owners. It has 2× 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction which can tackle pet hair from deep within carpets. The tangle-free roller brush has a comb that will automatically remove hair after every clean. Dust and debris is securely sealed inside and only needs replacing every 45 days. $599.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop This super popular Roomba model can detect and avoid objects and is guaranteed to avoid pet accidents. The self-emptying compartment can hold dust and debris for 60 days. Just swap your bin and you can go from vacuuming to moping with one simple switch. (Note: we did try to find the Pa for this device but no luck). $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop This model provides the ultimate hands-free experience. The all-in-one docking station will auto-empty and clean, and also has hot air drying and one tap self-cleaning. This powerful 5000Pa device has realistic 3-D mapping system and will avoid objects lying around the house – even in the dark. $749.98 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

$800-$1,000

Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo This Deametech 5300Pa suction model has advanced AI navigation so it will learn your home and tailor the cleaning to fit your household. It’s compatible with Alexa and has a full-service docking station. The mops are lifted automatically when returning to the base station and the mops are dried with hot air for as little as 2 hours to help prevent odor. $859.99 on Amazon (was $1499.99)

$1,000 +

Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Take cleaning to the next level with this fully automatic robot vacuum and mop that vacuums and mops floors – even in the most complex spaces. Dreame’s advanced Vormax Suction System has 7,000Pa of suction to optimize vacuuming efficiency. There’s also a fully automatic base station to collect dust, mop washing and drying water and can add solution too. $1399.99 on Amazon (was $2099.99)

roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop This vacuum, mop and self-drying option can tackle anything that comes its way. The ultimate convenient docking station can hold dust collection for up to weeks. The 6000Pa suction device has dual brushes which means more cleaning power and fewer hair tangles. The reactive 3D obstacle technology means your device can identify and bypass common objects around the house like shoes and wires. $1599.98 on Amazon (was $2199.99)

