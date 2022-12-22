Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north Etobicoke on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Finch Avenue and Martingrove Road, just before 9 a.m.
Police said the man was stabbed multiple times.
He was transported to hospital via an emergency run in life-threatening condition.
Police also said Greenholme Junior Middle School is in a hold and secure but said the stabbing did not happen at the school.
There is so suspect description available.
