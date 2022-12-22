Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times: Toronto police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Finch Avenue and Martingrove Road, just before 9 a.m.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times.

He was transported to hospital via an emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Police also said Greenholme Junior Middle School is in a hold and secure but said the stabbing did not happen at the school.

There is so suspect description available.

STABBING:

Jamestown Cres & John Garland Blvd

8:58am

– male vic stabbed multiple times

– Greenholme Jr Mdl School in hold & secure

– assault did not happen at the school

– vic being transp to hospital via emerg run

– vic suffering life-thr condition

– no susp desc#GO2498455

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2022