Crime

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times: Toronto police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 9:32 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Finch Avenue and Martingrove Road, just before 9 a.m.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times.

He was transported to hospital via an emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Man wanted after sexual assault in Toronto's Richmond, John streets area

Police also said Greenholme Junior Middle School is in a hold and secure but said the stabbing did not happen at the school.

There is so suspect description available.

