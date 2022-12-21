Menu

Crime

Man wanted after sexual assault in Toronto’s Richmond, John streets area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 8:12 pm
Police are seeking a man after an alleged sexual assault was reported in the Richmond Street and John Street West area of Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a man after an alleged sexual assault was reported in the Richmond Street and John Street West area of Toronto. Toronto Police Service/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after an alleged sexual assault in September.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Richmond Street and John Street West at around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 26

Police said a woman was approached in a stairwell by a man she did not know. She told police the man sexually assaulted her.

Toronto police said the suspect was 20 years old, five-foot-eight in height and weighed about 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a red-orange hoodie with a large white and black logo on it.

He also wore black pants with white stripes, black running shoes and was carrying a food delivery bag on his back, police said.

