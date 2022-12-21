Man wanted after sexual assault in Toronto’s Richmond, John streets area

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after an alleged sexual assault in September.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in the area of Richmond Street and John Street West at around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 26

Police said a woman was approached in a stairwell by a man she did not know. She told police the man sexually assaulted her.

Toronto police said the suspect was 20 years old, five-foot-eight in height and weighed about 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a red-orange hoodie with a large white and black logo on it.

He also wore black pants with white stripes, black running shoes and was carrying a food delivery bag on his back, police said.