London, Ont. man wanted in sexual assault investigation

A London, Ont., man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

On Friday, investigators say a man met with a woman in the north end of the city. The man made arrangements to receive sexual services in exchange for money, however the woman did not agree with the demands.

Police say the man exposed himself and made threats towards the woman prior to physically assaulting her.

Police say the victim fled on foot and contacted authorities.

The man has not been located.

Kyle Cameron, 23, of London, is wanted on charges of sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration, failing to comply with a release order, and breaching probation.

Police caution the public not to approach or engage with Cameron. If there are immediate concerns for safety, call 911.

Anyone with information can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).