Meet Winnipeg’s 2022 city council

Things will look a little different at City Hall in downtown Winnipeg for the next few years.

With previous mayor Brian Bowman stepping down after two terms, and two councillors throwing their names in the ring for his job — not to mention a host of challengers for seats across the city — council was bound to have a different makeup.

Here’s who will be representing Winnipeg, which faces have changed, and which councillors have successfully defended their seats.

As of midnight, the election results remain unofficial.

Mayor

View image in full screen Scott Gillingham gives a victory speech after being declared the next mayor of Winnipeg, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump

Who’s in: Scott Gillingham, first elected as councillor for the St. James ward in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, was the city’s finance chair for more than five years, among other committee roles. Prior to politics, he served as a pastor for more than two decades.

Who’s out: Brian Bowman, a privacy lawyer prior to his entry into politics, was the 43rd mayor of Winnipeg. First elected in the 2014 municipal election, he was re-elected for a second term in October 2018. Bowman decided not to run for a third term, choosing to return to private life.

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

Evan Duncan. Evan Duncan / Twitter

Who’s in: Evan Duncan, who finished a close second in the 2014 council race for the ward, is a lifelong resident of the area.

Who’s out: Kevin Klein, first elected in 2018. Klein didn’t run for re-election in 2022, instead running for mayor of Winnipeg.

Daniel McIntyre

View image in full screen Cindy Gilroy. Cindy Gilroy / Facebook

Who’s in: Cindy Gilroy, first elected to the ward in 2014, has been re-elected in Daniel McIntyre.

Elmwood-East Kildonan

View image in full screen Jason Schreyer. Global News / File

Who’s in: Jason Schreyer has represented the ward since 2014 and has been re-elected in Elmwood-East Kildonan.

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry

View image in full screen Sherri Rollins. Michael Draven / Global News

Who’s in: Sherri Rollins, the area’s incumbent councillor, was re-elected to a second term in 2022, after winning a hotly-contested race in 2018.

Mynarski

View image in full screen Councillor Ross Eadie. Global News / File

Who’s in: Ross Eadie has been re-elected in the seat he’s held for a dozen years, having been first elected to Mynarski in 2010.

North Kildonan

View image in full screen Jeff Browaty. Global News / File

Who’s in: Long-serving Jeff Browaty, first elected in 2006, has been re-elected in North Kildonan.

Old Kildonan

Devi Sharma. Twitter / Devi Sharma

Who’s in: Devi Sharma, first elected to the ward in 2010, ran unopposed and has been acclaimed as the councillor for Old Kildonan. Sharma has also served as the Speaker of Council.

Point Douglas

View image in full screen Vivian Santos. Global News

Who’s in: Incumbent councillor Vivian Santos, first elected in 2018, was re-elected in Point Douglas.

River Heights-Fort Garry

John Orlikow. Twitter / John Orlikow

Who’s in: John Orlikow, first elected in the ward in a 2009 by-election, has been re-elected in River Heights-Fort Garry.

St. Boniface

View image in full screen Matt Allard. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Who’s in: Matt Allard, first elected to council in 2014, has been re-elected in St. Boniface.

St. James

View image in full screen Shawn Dobson. voteshawndobson.ca/

Who’s in: Shawn Dobson, who was previously elected to the St. Charles ward — now making up a portion of the St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood areas — in 2014.

Who’s out: Scott Gillingham, first elected as councillor for the St. James ward in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Gillingham didn’t run for re-election in 2022, instead running successfully for mayor of Winnipeg.

St. Norbert-Seine River

View image in full screen Markus Chambers. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Who’s in: Markus Chambers, first elected to council in 2018, ran unopposed and has been acclaimed as the councillor for St. Norbert-Seine River. Chambers has represented the ward since it was created due to boundary changes.

St. Vital

View image in full screen Brian Mayes. Global News / File

Who’s in: Brian Mayes has represented the St. Vital ward since Nov. 2011, when he was elected in a by-election. He was re-elected Wednesday night.

Transcona

View image in full screen Russ Wyatt. Global News

Who’s in: Russ Wyatt, Transcona’s councillor for 16 years before he took a break from politics to deal with personal issues.

Who’s out: Shawn Nason, first elected in 2018, replacing Wyatt.

Waverley West

View image in full screen Janice Lukes. Global News

Who’s in: Incumbent Janice Lukes holds on to the seat she first was elected to in 2018.