Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Meet Winnipeg’s 2022 city council

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 1:25 am
Winnipeg City Hall. View image in full screen
Winnipeg City Hall. CP Images/Francis Vachon

Things will look a little different at City Hall in downtown Winnipeg for the next few years.

With previous mayor Brian Bowman stepping down after two terms, and two councillors throwing their names in the ring for his job — not to mention a host of challengers for seats across the city — council was bound to have a different makeup.

Here’s who will be representing Winnipeg, which faces have changed, and which councillors have successfully defended their seats.

As of midnight, the election results remain unofficial.

Mayor

Scott Gillingham gives a victory speech after being declared the next mayor of Winnipeg, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Scott Gillingham gives a victory speech after being declared the next mayor of Winnipeg, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump

Who’s in: Scott Gillingham, first elected as councillor for the St. James ward in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, was the city’s finance chair for more than five years, among other committee roles. Prior to politics, he served as a pastor for more than two decades.

Who’s out: Brian Bowman, a privacy lawyer prior to his entry into politics, was the 43rd mayor of Winnipeg. First elected in the 2014 municipal election, he was re-elected for a second term in October 2018. Bowman decided not to run for a third term, choosing to return to private life.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg civic election: Scott Gillingham projected Winnipeg’s 44th mayor'
Winnipeg civic election: Scott Gillingham projected Winnipeg’s 44th mayor

Read more: Scott Gillingham elected as next mayor of Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement

 

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

Evan Duncan
Evan Duncan. Evan Duncan / Twitter

Who’s in: Evan Duncan, who finished a close second in the 2014 council race for the ward, is a lifelong resident of the area.

Who’s out: Kevin Klein, first elected in 2018. Klein didn’t run for re-election in 2022, instead running for mayor of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg civic election: Hal Anderson concedes to Evan Duncan for Charleswood seat'
Winnipeg civic election: Hal Anderson concedes to Evan Duncan for Charleswood seat

Read more: Global News projects Evan Duncan as Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

Daniel McIntyre

Cindy Gilroy View image in full screen
Cindy Gilroy. Cindy Gilroy / Facebook

Who’s in: Cindy Gilroy, first elected to the ward in 2014, has been re-elected in Daniel McIntyre.

Read more: Global News projects Cindy Gilroy as Daniel McIntyre councillor

 

Elmwood-East Kildonan

Jason Schreyer View image in full screen
Jason Schreyer. Global News / File

Who’s in: Jason Schreyer has represented the ward since 2014 and has been re-elected in Elmwood-East Kildonan.

Read more: Global News projects Jason Schreyer as Elmwood-East Kildonan councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry

Sherri Rollins View image in full screen
Sherri Rollins. Michael Draven / Global News

Who’s in: Sherri Rollins, the area’s incumbent councillor, was re-elected to a second term in 2022, after winning a hotly-contested race in 2018.

Read more: Global News projects Sherri Rollins as Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry councillor

 

Mynarski

Councillor Ross Eadie View image in full screen
Councillor Ross Eadie. Global News / File

Who’s in: Ross Eadie has been re-elected in the seat he’s held for a dozen years, having been first elected to Mynarski in 2010.

Trending Now

Read more: Global News projects Ross Eadie as Mynarski councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

North Kildonan

Jeff Browaty View image in full screen
Jeff Browaty. Global News / File

Who’s in: Long-serving Jeff Browaty, first elected in 2006, has been re-elected in North Kildonan.

Read more: Global News projects Jeff Browaty as North Kildonan councillor

 

Old Kildonan

Devi Sharma
Devi Sharma. Twitter / Devi Sharma

Who’s in: Devi Sharma, first elected to the ward in 2010, ran unopposed and has been acclaimed as the councillor for Old Kildonan. Sharma has also served as the Speaker of Council.

Read more: Devi Sharma acclaimed in Old Kildonan ward

Story continues below advertisement

 

Point Douglas

Vivian Santos View image in full screen
Vivian Santos. Global News

Who’s in: Incumbent councillor Vivian Santos, first elected in 2018, was re-elected in Point Douglas.

Read more: Global News projects Vivian Santos as Point Douglas councillor

 

River Heights-Fort Garry

John Orlikow
John Orlikow. Twitter / John Orlikow

Who’s in: John Orlikow, first elected in the ward in a 2009 by-election, has been re-elected in River Heights-Fort Garry.

Read more: Global News projects John Orlikow as River Heights-Fort Garry councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

St. Boniface

Matt Allard View image in full screen
Matt Allard. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Who’s in: Matt Allard, first elected to council in 2014, has been re-elected in St. Boniface.

Read more: Global News projects Matt Allard as St. Boniface councillor

 

St. James

Shawn Dobson View image in full screen
Shawn Dobson. voteshawndobson.ca/

Who’s in: Shawn Dobson, who was previously elected to the St. Charles ward — now making up a portion of the St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood areas — in 2014.

Who’s out: Scott Gillingham, first elected as councillor for the St. James ward in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Gillingham didn’t run for re-election in 2022, instead running successfully for mayor of Winnipeg.

Read more: Global News projects Shawn Dobson as St. James councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

St. Norbert-Seine River

Markus Chambers View image in full screen
Markus Chambers. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Who’s in: Markus Chambers, first elected to council in 2018, ran unopposed and has been acclaimed as the councillor for St. Norbert-Seine River. Chambers has represented the ward since it was created due to boundary changes.

Read more: Markus Chambers acclaimed as councillor in St. Norbert – Seine River

 

St. Vital

Brian Mayes View image in full screen
Brian Mayes. Global News / File

Who’s in: Brian Mayes has represented the St. Vital ward since Nov. 2011, when he was elected in a by-election. He was re-elected Wednesday night.

Read more: Global News Projects Brian Mayes as St. Vital councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

Transcona

Russ Wyatt View image in full screen
Russ Wyatt. Global News

Who’s in: Russ Wyatt, Transcona’s councillor for 16 years before he took a break from politics to deal with personal issues.

Who’s out: Shawn Nason, first elected in 2018, replacing Wyatt.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg civic election: Russ Wyatt declared city councillor for Transcona'
Winnipeg civic election: Russ Wyatt declared city councillor for Transcona

Read more: Global News Projects Russ Wyatt as Transcona councillor

Story continues below advertisement

 

Waverley West

Janice Lukes View image in full screen
Janice Lukes. Global News

Who’s in: Incumbent Janice Lukes holds on to the seat she first was elected to in 2018.

Read more: Global News Projects Janice Lukes as Waverley West councillor

 

ElectionCity HallWinnipeg electionWinnipeg politicsWinnipeg councilcouncil electionWinnipeg election results
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers