Crime

Two dead, including alleged hostage taker who was shot by police, in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 2:48 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., including one man killed by RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., including one man killed by RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., including one man killed by RCMP.

Police say in a statement they were called Monday to a report of a homicide at a local marina with hostages being involved.

When officers arrived, they learned the male suspect was alone and attempts were made to negotiate with the man, who police say had a weapon.

RCMP say shots were fired during an interaction with the man and he was killed.

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating the police shooting.

The RCMP says the major crimes unit is running another investigation into the murder.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
