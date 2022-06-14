Menu

Comments

Crime

Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial to hear more testimony from Dutch witnesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Amada Todd trial hears from Dutch police officer' Amada Todd trial hears from Dutch police officer
The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life heard Monday from a police officer who's been flown in from the Netherlands. Rumina Daya reports.

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life resumes Tuesday with more testimony from witnesses from the Netherlands.

Court heard Monday from Lt. Erik Verstraten, a member of the Dutch National Police involved in a raid of a holiday home at a bungalow park in Oisterwijk in January 2014.

Read more: Dutch police officer flown to B.C. to testify in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

The court has previously heard that Aydin Coban, 43, was arrested at a home in that park, and evidence from another Dutch witness regarding a router used to connect to the internet in the same area.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment.

Click to play video: 'Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd' Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd
Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd

Crown alleges that between 2009 and 2012, Coban used 22 fake social media profiles in a concerted “sextortion” campaign against Todd.

Prosecutors have told the jury they will prove he obtained explicit images of the teen, then used them to try to force her to perform pornographic shows for him via webcam, and that he sent explicit images of her to friends, family and her school community.

The case hinges on the identity of her tormenter. The defence has argued there is no link between Coban and the extortionist.

Read more: Dutch cybercrime expert testifies on devices allegedly used to ‘sextort’ Amanda Todd

Information can be manipulated on the internet, the defence argues, and there must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt about who sent the offending messages to Todd.

Todd took her own life on Oct. 10, 2012, at age 15.

She became known around the world after posting an online video of herself silently holding up flashcards describing her online harassment shortly before her death.

