Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial to hear more testimony from Dutch witnesses

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life resumes Tuesday with more testimony from witnesses from the Netherlands.

Court heard Monday from Lt. Erik Verstraten, a member of the Dutch National Police involved in a raid of a holiday home at a bungalow park in Oisterwijk in January 2014.

The court has previously heard that Aydin Coban, 43, was arrested at a home in that park, and evidence from another Dutch witness regarding a router used to connect to the internet in the same area.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment.

Crown alleges that between 2009 and 2012, Coban used 22 fake social media profiles in a concerted “sextortion” campaign against Todd.

Prosecutors have told the jury they will prove he obtained explicit images of the teen, then used them to try to force her to perform pornographic shows for him via webcam, and that he sent explicit images of her to friends, family and her school community.

The case hinges on the identity of her tormenter. The defence has argued there is no link between Coban and the extortionist.

Information can be manipulated on the internet, the defence argues, and there must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt about who sent the offending messages to Todd.

Todd took her own life on Oct. 10, 2012, at age 15.

She became known around the world after posting an online video of herself silently holding up flashcards describing her online harassment shortly before her death.