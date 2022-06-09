Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial to hear from first Dutch witness

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life a decade ago is slated to hear from its first witness from his home country Thursday.

Aydin Coban is facing trial on five criminal charges, including extortion, possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment. The 43-year-old was extradited to Canada in 2020.

In its opening statements Monday, the Crown said it will call several Dutch witnesses, including police who searched the holiday bungalow where Coban lived when he was arrested in 2014, and technology experts who examined computers and hard drives seized at the time.

The Crown alleges Coban used a network of 22 fake social media accounts to harass the teen and leverage explicit images of her to blackmail her into performing pornographic shows on webcam for him.

It alleges Coban also used those accounts to send explicit video of her to friends, family and her school community.

Earlier this week, the court heard testimony from Amanda’s mother Carol Todd and father Norm Todd, who described their daughter’s torment as she received threatening messages from an unknown stalker between 2009 and 2012.

The court heard that the teen changed schools several times amid real-world bullying linked to the online messages and suffered declining mental health.

The court also heard how invested Amanda was in the social media world, and how she was resistant to stopping online activity despite recommendations from the police.

The defence says there is no link between Coban and the online extortionist, and that Amanda likely shared her social media passwords with others.

Amanda Todd took her own life on Oct. 10, 2012, at age 15. Not long before her death, she posted a video to YouTube of herself silently holding up a series of flashcards describing the torment she endured. It gained worldwide attention and became a rallying cry against cyberbullying.

In the video, she described how someone in an online chatroom asked her to expose her breasts, and how she later received messages from a man threatening to release intimate photos of her if she didn’t “put on a show” for him.

The trial is scheduled to last seven weeks.

