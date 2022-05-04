Thieves rappelled down from roof into Vaughan jewelry store before stealing diamonds: police

Send this page to someone via email

A group of thieves rappelled down into a Vaughan jewelry store from the building’s roof before cutting into a safe and stealing diamonds, police say.

York Regional Police said they responded to the store, located in the area of Weston Road and Highway 7, on April 18 for reports of a theft.

Police said that after reviewing video surveillance, investigators determined that four or five male suspects went to the business two days prior, on April 16, at around 8:50 p.m.

The suspects gained access to the roof of the building, rappelled down inside of the unit, cut a hole in a safe and stole “a quantity of diamonds,” police allege.

On Wednesday, police released a brief surveillance video and suspect images.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has dashcam footage from the area of Weston Road, between Highway 7 and Langstaff Road, anytime between the late evening on April 16 and early morning on April 17 is being asked to contact police.

DIAMOND HEIST: Investigators need your help identifying suspects involved in a jewelry store theft in Vaughan on April 16. Seems these guys didn’t #carat was against the law. If you have any info, give us a ring.https://t.co/SOH5i7KvOd pic.twitter.com/WZlTJsu3L7 — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 4, 2022