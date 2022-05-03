Police seek 3 suspects after robbery at Markham jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region have appealed to the public for help after a jewelry store in Markham, Ont., was robbed.

In a press release, York Regional Police said an incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on May 2. Officers received reports of a store robbery in a shopping mall in the area of Highway 7 and Rodick Road, according to police.

Police said three men entered a store and smashed its display cases. They then fled the scene with a “quantity” of jewelry.

No one was injured during the alleged robbery.

Police are searching for three male suspects. All three wore black jackets with hoods during the alleged incident.

One man had white shoes and black pants, while the second suspect had a yellow hood, sunglasses and a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

