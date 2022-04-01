Menu

Environment

Several dogs attacked, one killed, in string of Cougar incidents near Victoria

By Alaina Saint Amour Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 8:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservation Service issues warning after dogs attacked by cougars' Conservation Service issues warning after dogs attacked by cougars
The Conservation Officer Service in Victoria is warning the public to be extra aware of their children and pets after several cougar attacks in the southwest of the city.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning the public to take precautions after multiple reports of cougars attacking dogs in the East Sooke and Metchosin areas within the last two weeks.

The latest attack resulted in the death of one dog Wednesday afternoon in Metchosin, where two cougars were spotted. The dogs in other incidents survived.

Read more: Conservation officers kill two cougars after woman attacked near Agassiz, B.C.

All the reported attacks have happened in rural backyards during the day to larger dog breeds (over 60 pounds), according to a Conservation Officer Services Facebook post.

“In all cases, at least one cougar suddenly appeared out of nearby bushes and attacked the animals,” conservation officers said in the same post.

Click to play video: 'Encounter between cougar and a dog in Saanich is a reminder to watch your pets' Encounter between cougar and a dog in Saanich is a reminder to watch your pets
Encounter between cougar and a dog in Saanich is a reminder to watch your pets – Dec 22, 2021

Although cougars do consider dogs prey, the conservation officers say the string of repeated attacks is concerning due to them happening during daytime hours.

Read more: Backyard camera captures 2 cougars strolling past Kelowna, B.C. home

The Conservation Officer Service is recommending residents keep a close eye on children, pets and their surroundings when outdoors while it continues to closely monitor the situation.

Residents in the East Sooke and Metchosin area can report cougars sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

