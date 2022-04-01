Several dogs attacked, one killed, in string of Cougar incidents near Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning the public to take precautions after multiple reports of cougars attacking dogs in the East Sooke and Metchosin areas within the last two weeks.

The latest attack resulted in the death of one dog Wednesday afternoon in Metchosin, where two cougars were spotted. The dogs in other incidents survived.

All the reported attacks have happened in rural backyards during the day to larger dog breeds (over 60 pounds), according to a Conservation Officer Services Facebook post.

“In all cases, at least one cougar suddenly appeared out of nearby bushes and attacked the animals,” conservation officers said in the same post.

0:33 Encounter between cougar and a dog in Saanich is a reminder to watch your pets Encounter between cougar and a dog in Saanich is a reminder to watch your pets – Dec 22, 2021

Although cougars do consider dogs prey, the conservation officers say the string of repeated attacks is concerning due to them happening during daytime hours.

The Conservation Officer Service is recommending residents keep a close eye on children, pets and their surroundings when outdoors while it continues to closely monitor the situation.

Residents in the East Sooke and Metchosin area can report cougars sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.