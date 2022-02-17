Backyard camera captures 2 cougars strolling past Kelowna, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan resident captured home video of two cougars walking through his backyard on Wednesday morning.

The resident, who lives at a golf course, said he’s had a security camera recording his backyard for the past four years and that he sees animals weekly.

He says deer and coyotes are regular sightings, but the two cougars who wandered through caught his attention.

The resident said it’s the second time his security camera captured a cougar in his backyard, with the first one happening two years ago.

This week’s video starts with one cougar, but a second joins in quickly, walking past the patio, but also briefly stopping and looking out as well. The first one remains sitting for a few seconds before eventually walking out of sight as well.

According to the province’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), there were around 30 cougar sightings just in Kelowna during 2021.

