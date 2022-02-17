Menu

Canada

Backyard camera captures 2 cougars strolling past Kelowna, B.C. home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Backyard camera captures 2 cougars strolling past Kelowna home' Backyard camera captures 2 cougars strolling past Kelowna home
WATCH: The resident, who lives at a golf course, said he’s had a security camera recording his backyard for the past four years and that he sees animals weekly. However, he says most of the time it's deer and coyotes walking through, not cougars.

An Okanagan resident captured home video of two cougars walking through his backyard on Wednesday morning.

The resident, who lives at a golf course, said he’s had a security camera recording his backyard for the past four years and that he sees animals weekly.

He says deer and coyotes are regular sightings, but the two cougars who wandered through caught his attention.

Read more: Cougar lunges at man and dog in Kelowna park

The resident said it’s the second time his security camera captured a cougar in his backyard, with the first one happening two years ago.

This week’s video starts with one cougar, but a second joins in quickly, walking past the patio, but also briefly stopping and looking out as well. The first one remains sitting for a few seconds before eventually walking out of sight as well.

According to the province’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), there were around 30 cougar sightings just in Kelowna during 2021.

