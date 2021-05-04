Woman airlifted to hospital after cougar attack near Agassiz, B.C.

A woman was sent to hospital after she was attacked by a cougar west of Agassiz, B.C. on Tuesday morning.
The Conservation Officer Service said the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack, which took place at her remote property in the Harrison Mills area.
Cougar snatches search and rescue member’s new puppy in Anmore
RCMP, and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the attack and the woman was airlifted to hospital.
Trending Stories
More to come….
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments