Canada

Woman airlifted to hospital after cougar attack near Agassiz, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 3:52 pm
File photo of a cougar. View image in full screen
File photo of a cougar. File Picture

A woman was sent to hospital after she was attacked by a cougar west of Agassiz, B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The Conservation Officer Service said the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack, which took place at her remote property in the Harrison Mills area.

RCMP, and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the attack and the woman was airlifted to hospital.

More to come….

