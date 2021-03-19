Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Two more cougars put down in Port Moody area after string of recent attacks, sightings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 6:47 pm
A Coquitlam security camera captures a family of cougars walking through a residential neighbourhood.
A Coquitlam security camera captures a family of cougars walking through a residential neighbourhood. Submitted

B.C. conservation officers have captured and killed a pair of cougars believed to be responsible for a series of recent attacks on pets and aggressive behaviours in the Lower Mainland’s Tri-Cities area.

A spokesperson for the ministry of environment said the two big cats were captured and euthanized Thursday night.

Read more: Cougar euthanized in Port Moody following numerous attacks, sightings

“We know the public was understandably concerned about cougar incidents in their neighbourhoods,” the spokesperson said in an email.

“While we recognize this is an unfortunate outcome,  it was necessary as the risk to the public was far too great — these cougars were displaying repeated behaviour indicating they had lost their fear of humans and were comfortable living and hunting non-natural prey in an urban residential setting.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cougar snatches search and rescue member’s new puppy in Anmore' Cougar snatches search and rescue member’s new puppy in Anmore
Cougar snatches search and rescue member’s new puppy in Anmore

The ministry said conservation officers had been “closely monitoring” the activities of the three cougars for several weeks, following a string of recent sightings and incidents.

Trending Stories

“Throughout this monitoring, the risk to the community escalated based on the repeated behaviour of these animals, which included hanging around homes, a school and in yards during the day,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE: ‘I only had him for a few nights’: cougar snatches German Shepherd puppy in Anmore, B.C.

Conservation officers captured and euthanized a third cougar Monday night.

Officials say they’ve received 82 reports of cougars in the Amore, Belcarra and Port Moody areas since April 1, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Three dogs have been killed and two others injured in the same area since Aug. 21.

Officers were called to Port Moody twice last week due to cougar incidents, and three cougars were seen in a residential area during daylight hours on Sunday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CougarCougar AttackAggressive Cougarsb.c. cougarscougar dog attackcougars euthanizedcougars killedcougars put downcougars tric citieshabituated cougarstri cities cougars

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers