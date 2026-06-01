Metro Vancouver moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, but they might not last

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Metro Vancouver will be moving to Stage 3 water restrictions on June 8.

However, it might not last for the entire summer, according to the organization.

“This year is unique, with warm, dry weather, a low snowpack, and construction on the Stanley Park Water Supply Tunnel impacting our water supply,” Mike Hurley, Chair of Metro Vancouver said in a statement.

“When the summer-like weather hits, water use can increase by more than 50 per cent, and in order to complete projects like Stanley Park that increase capacity and resilience, we need to work together and bring down our water use so the system is protected while work is underway.”

Metro Vancouver says the First Narrows Crossing is anticipated to be back in service around the end of July. At that time conditions will be assessed, and Stage 3 water restrictions will be lifted if water supply allows.

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Under Stage 3 restrictions:

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All lawn watering is prohibited.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered at any time using a water container, drip irrigation, or hose with spring-loaded nozzle. Sprinklers and soaker hoses are prohibited.

Vegetable gardens can be watered at any time.

Pools, hot tubs, and decorative water features, such as fountains, cannot be filled or topped up.

Vehicles and boats cannot be washed at home except to clean windows, lights, mirrors, licence plates, and boat engines for safety. They may be washed at a water-efficient commercial car wash.

Washing surfaces like driveways and sidewalks is prohibited except in limited circumstances.

1:59 Strict Stage Two water restrictions start May 1

Metro Vancouver implemented Stage 2 water restrictions in May, and set a target to keep regional daily water use under 1.4 billion litres.

If water use exceeds that, water pressure could be affected, which could affect first responders’ ability to use water for emergencies.

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In addition to project work, Metro Vancouver continues to closely monitor how the weather and snowpack are affecting water supply. Forecasts are calling for warm, dry weather, which will drive up demand.

Metro Vancouver says that the snowpack is well below normal this year, less than 15 per cent of the historical average.

Non-residential properties are subject to similar restrictions on lawn and garden watering, as well as filling and topping up decorative water features, and washing surfaces. Filling/topping up pools and hot tubs can be done with an operating permit.

Watering at golf courses and sports fields is reduced, but operators can still water to protect these private and public assets. Water play parks may operate if they have user-activated switches, Metro Vancouver stated in a release.

Water restrictions do not apply to the use of rainwater, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other sources of water outside the regional and municipal drinking water supply system the organization added.