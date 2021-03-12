Cougar snatches German Shepherd puppy in Anmore, B.C., near site of previous dog attack

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a week, B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service has been called to the Port Moody area for a cougar attack.

This attack happened in the Village of Anmore, near Port Moody, Thursday night.

The cat attacked and took off with a German Shepherd puppy named Diez while his owner Isaac Heisler was walking him on a leash.

The attack took place around 8 p.m. near Belcarra Regional Park.

Heisler, a member of the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department and Coquitlam Search and Rescue, said he picked up Diez only last weekend and was planning on training him to help with search and rescue calls.

The dog is presumed dead, according to the Conservation Service as the cougar took off with the puppy in its mouth.

The dog’s remains have not been discovered at this time.

Isaac Heisler with Diez the puppy. Photo submitted.

On Wednesday, a dog was killed in Port Moody when a cougar jumped out of the bushes and attacked it while it was on a leash.

Police said a resident of Foxwood Drive was walking her dog on a leash at approximately 12:40 a.m.

The dog’s owner rushed her dog to an emergency veterinary service but police confirmed the dog did not survive. The owner was shocked and upset but not physically harmed.

Residents of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are being warned to be cautious.

In mid-February a two-month-old pug was snatched and killed by a cougar, the Conservation Officer Service confirmed.

They believe the same cougar approached a man walking a dog later that same day and the man scared it off.

— More to come…