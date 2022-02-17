While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada reclaimed gold in women’s hockey on day 13 of the Beijing Olympics and took a silver in women’s ski cross, with more competition still to come in figure skating and curling.

Here’s what you may have missed from the day’s competition that began Wednesday night and continued Thursday morning.

Hockey

The big story of the day, of course, was the women’s hockey team winning gold against the United States in a thrilling 3-2 matchup that proved to be a battle right up to the final seconds.

The win was a redemption story for Team Canada, who were forced to settle for silver four years ago in the 2018 Olympic final — also against the U.S. — after taking gold in the previous four Winter Games.

View image in full screen Canada’s Sarah Nurse (20) celebrates a goal with teammates during the women’s gold medal hockey game against the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17 in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP

Sharpshooter Sarah Nurse got Canada off to a good start in the first period, but it was captain Marie-Philip Poulin who secured Canada’s win with the next two goals.

The U.S. was able to make things more interesting with their first goal in the second period, but not even a goalie pull and a long-fought-for goal in the last 15 seconds of the third period could change the Americans’ fortunes.

Canada never lost a game in the Beijing tournament, including a 4-2 bout against the U.S. in preliminary play. The team scored 57 goals throughout the Games, an Olympic record.

View image in full screen Brianne Jenner (#19), Marie-Philip Poulin (#29), Sarah Nurse( #20), Renata Fast (#14) and Ann-Renee Desbiens (#35) of Team Canada celebrate as Kendall Coyne Schofield (#26) and Hayley Scamurra (#16) of Team United States look on after Team Canada defeated Team United States 3-2 in the women’s ice hockey gold medal match on Feb. 17 in Beijing.

Freestyle Skiing

Marielle Thompson won the silver medal in women’s ski cross, edging out three other Canadians in the event.

The North Vancouver native, who won gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi, managed to move up to second position halfway through the course, but could not catch Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund, who dominated throughout and claimed the gold.

Canada’s Brittany Phelan — a silver medal winner at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang — won the small final for an official fifth place ranking, while fellow Canadians Courtney Hoffos and Hannah Schmidt ranked sixth and seventh overall.

View image in full screen Canada’s Marielle Thompson takes silver in the freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 17. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Meanwhile, all three Canadians in the women’s freeski halfpipe qualifiers scored high enough to move on to the finals on Friday.

Rachael Karker fared best, finishing in second place with a best score of 89.5 across two runs. Reigning champion Cassie Sharpe, who won gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, placed sixth with a best score of 86.25, while Amy Fraser scored 75.75 for 11th place.

The men’s freeski halfpipe qualifiers also saw all three Canadians move on, with their finals set to be held on Saturday.

Brendan Mackay took fifth place with a best score of 87.25, with Noah Bowman close behind in sixth place and a best score of 85.5. Simon d’Artois finished seventh with his best score of 82.5.

View image in full screen Canada’s Rachael Karker competes during the women’s halfpipe qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17 in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP

Curling

Canada’s men’s curling team lost their final session in round-robin play in a 5-2 final against Great Britain, but have already qualified for the semifinals later in the day, where they will face Sweden at 7:05 a.m. ET Thursday.

In the women’s round robin, Canada toppled Denmark 10-4 in their final qualifying session, sending them to the semifinals that begin Friday.

View image in full screen (L-R) Jocelyn Peterman, Jennifer Jones and Dawn McEwen of Team Canada compete against Team Denmark during the women’s curling round robin session on day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 17 in Beijing, China. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Speed Skating

Canadians Alexa Scott and Maddison Pearman competed for a medal in the women’s long-track 1,000-metre speed skating final, but came up short of the podium.

Scott had Canada’s best result with a 12th place finish, while Pearman finished 26th.

View image in full screen Alexa Scott of Team Canada skates during the women’s 1,000-metre final on day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on Feb. 17 in Beijing, China. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Alpine Skiing

Canada’s Roni Remme skied out on the downhill portion of the women’s alpine combined final.

Without a downhill time, she was unable to compete for a medal in the following slalom portion and finished at the bottom of the overall rankings.

View image in full screen Roni Remme of Team Canada crashes during the women’s alpine combined downhill on day 13 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 17 in Yanqing, China. Tom Pennington/Getty Images