PWHL’s 1st all-Canadian final could boost girls’ participation in sport: advocates

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It’s an all-Canadian final for the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and players and advocates for more women in sport say it could have a lasting impression.

The Montreal Victoire solidified the Walter Cup coming to Canada after their victory on Tuesday night against the two-time defending champions, the Minnesota Frost.

They’ll face off against the Ottawa Charge starting Thursday.

“It’s going to be something that the fans haven’t seen yet, it’s going to be a good rivalry,” said Kori Cheverie, head coach of the Victoire.

“I think our league continues to grow the game on both sides of the border and I think that people are really excited that the Walter Cup will have a new home this year.”

But it’s more than just having two Canadian teams playing for the Cup.

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Advocates like Ainka Jess say it’s also what it means for Canadian women and girls.

“If you can see it, then you can dream it,” said Jess, the founder of She’s 4 Sports. “I think for lots of children that come from different communities and different backgrounds, they’re actually seeing a pathway now and seeing someone that looks like them on the ice and seeing that it’s viable if they want to play at that professional level that there could be a pipeline and a pathway.”

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The PWHL began its run in 2024 and has expanded since its inaugural year, adding more games played and more teams.

Following many of its players competing in the 2026 Olympics, ticket sales have skyrocketed.

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In March, the league told Global News that between Feb. 22 and 28, it saw its largest home venue ticket sales week since it expanded to eight teams in April 2025.

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In addition, the PWHL’s website traffic was almost “six times higher” during the Olympic period compared with a typical non-PWHL game period. YouTube video views also “increased 200 per cent over the Olympic period.”

Three of its first four games in its Canadian markets post-Olympics also witnessed sold-out crowds.

The Ontario Women’s Hockey Association says that boost, coupled with an all-Canadian final, could lead to further investment.

“We need to get more sponsors on and we guarantee every major sponsor that comes into the women’s game, you’re going to get them more than you expected because there’s a great loyalty and it is such a values-based sport,” said Fran Rider, president and CEO of the OWHA.

That loyalty and the values behind the PWHL can also create a “realistic dream” for girls and a way to feel proud about playing the sport.

“A young, six-year-old girl can go to school now and say, ‘I play on a girls hockey team,’ and she can say that with confidence, with strength and equality,” Rider added.

Three more teams were announced this past week as part of the league’s expansion, including another Canadian team in Hamilton.

A name has not been revealed, but games will be played out of the TD Coliseum, which can seat up to 19,000 fans.

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Expansions mean more spots for women to play, Jess said.

“When you talk about expansion across any league, that just means more roster spots, means more opportunities for our Canadian women who are, you know, going through that pipeline to wanting to play pro, could potentially have the opportunity to play professional,” she said.

She added it’s not just players, though. There are opportunities across sport, from playing and coaching to working in the front office or in players’ health.

With a puck drop set for Thursday at 7 p.m. for Game 1 of the Walter Cup final, Ottawa Charge captain Brianne Jenner says she hopes it gives women and girls inspiration and a great game to watch.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of young girls that are watching these playoffs that will be inspired for years to come and, you know, as a result, dream of playing in the PWHL,” she said.