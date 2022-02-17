SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Marielle Thompson wins silver medal in ski cross at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 2:24 am
Canada's Marielle Thompson competes during the women's cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). View image in full screen
Canada's Marielle Thompson competes during the women's cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino).

Canada’s Marielle Thompson won the silver medal in women’s ski cross at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday.

The North Vancouver native, who won gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi, was the last of four Canadians standing after three elimination rounds and managed to hold on for a medal spot in the final race.

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund, who dominated throughout the earlier rounds, won the gold well ahead of Thompson.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith appeared to narrowly win the bronze, but was disqualified after a lengthy post-race review of a point of contact near the finish line.

Daniela Maier of Germany was awarded the bronze medal following Smith’s disqualification.

Trending Stories

Canada’s Brittany Phelan — a silver medal winner at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang — won the small final for an official fifth place ranking, while fellow Canadians Courtney Hoffos and Hannah Schmidt ranked sixth and seventh overall.

Story continues below advertisement

Phelan was knocked out in her semifinal heat in a photo finish, dashing her hopes for another spot on the medal podium.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics: Canada’s Charles Hamelin wins 6th medal as gold won in short track speed skating relay' Beijing Olympics: Canada’s Charles Hamelin wins 6th medal as gold won in short track speed skating relay
Beijing Olympics: Canada’s Charles Hamelin wins 6th medal as gold won in short track speed skating relay
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagBeijing Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagCanada Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagCanada medal count tagcanada olympics medal tagolympics medal tagolympics skiing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers