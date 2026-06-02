Breakaway rope rodeo qualifiers win final spots for Calgary Stampede 2026

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With just one month to go before the start of the 2026 Calgary Stampede, equestrian athletes are busy securing the final spots for rodeo events.

Western festivities will take over the city on July 3rd, among them a popular rodeo addition that joined the lineup last year.

Women’s breakaway roping has been growing in popularity, and this year it most definitely has a prize worth competing for. A total of $310,250 will be awarded over the 10 days of the 2026 Calgary Stampede Rodeo.

It’s a rodeo event that some women say will change the future of ladies competition.

“When you see those professional-level opportunities, that really helps to drive and support those grassroots. Because those young athletes really see those opportunities to go far — that’s what these positions are really affording to those young girls, is they’re seeing a future in the sport,” says Navada Phipps, Western event specialist for Calgary Stampede.

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View image in full screen Navada Phipps, Calgary Stampede, at the 2026 Women’s breakaway rope qualifier. global news

For some women, the event is encouraging them to keep swinging their lasso, just when they thought it was time to hang it up.

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“Usually in high school and college rodeo, you don’t really win much you kind of just do it for the love of the sport,” says Lakota Segboer, a contestant from Nanton, Alta.

“Now there’s a chance to win $50,000 competing in the breakaway roping. So for little girls growing up getting to know that they’re going to get to run at that kind of money and on a stage, the Calgary Stampede is awesome.”

Eighty contestants participated in the final qualifier, including a host of local talent. Of those, the four finalists on the road to Stampede are:

Celie Rogers, Choteau, Mont.

Audrey Butler, Weatland County, Alta.

Jenna Dallyn, Nanton, Alta.

Payton Scalzo, Stephenville, Texas.

The full roster of rodeo participants will be finalized next week when barrel racers compete for the last remaining spots.

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