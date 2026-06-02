QB Collaros energized as Winnipeg Blue Bombers open new CFL campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Too old. Too slow. Too inaccurate.

That’s some of the criticism Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans have about Zach Collaros as the 37-year-old quarterback enters his 14th CFL season.

But it’s not the version of Collaros his teammates saw during training camp.

“I feel good energy from him,” running back Brady Oliveira said. “It’s almost like there’s some youthfulness back in him, like a spark has ignited in him and he’s more excited.

“It’s hard to explain it, but there’s no frustration; he’s just playing loose and with confidence.”

Collaros admits he was disappointed after last season, about his own performance and that of the offence.

He tossed a career-high 16 interceptions to 17 touchdowns while throwing for 3,048 yards. He started just 13 games after being suspended for the first game for failing to respond to an off-season drug-testing request. He also missed time with head and neck injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Bombers went 10-8 and crossed over to the East Division. They lost the semifinal to the Montreal Alouettes, missing out on a sixth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup.

Staying away from social media has helped Collaros block out criticism about his supposed decline.

“That’s fine,” he said of the criticism. “I think the guys in the locker room believe in me. I believe in myself.

“We’re going to put up some points here. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Winnipeg finished seventh last season in average offensive points per game (23.1) and tied for seventh with 38 TDs.

Collaros said he feels more energy than he has in years as the team gets set to open the season June 5 in Calgary.

“I feel great. I feel awesome,” he said. “I just said to (defensive co-ordinator Jordan Younger) out there that I can’t remember having this much fun at training camp.”

That’s due to the challenge of going up against the team’s skilled defensive backs, he said, and applying the playbook brought in by new offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell.

“Tommy has a competitive nature,” Collaros said of his former offensive co-ordinator with Hamilton in 2014-15. “The amount of things that we’ve been able to install to go out and try to run against (the defence), to execute, to audible in and out.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a competitive freedom that has been given to us, but a controlled freedom. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

When Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was asked for his take on fans’ criticism, he chuckled.

“That’s not what I see,” he said. “I see a guy who’s the best quarterback in the league.”

Collaros, who will be backed up by Canadian Taylor Elgersma and 2025 United Football League most valuable player Bryce Perkins, has some new targets in his seventh season with Winnipeg.

The Bombers picked up receivers Tim White and Tommy Nield. White posted four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Tiger-Cats, while the six-foot-three Nield has shown flashes during five seasons with Toronto and Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg’s offence was so disjointed last season that Oliveira was the third-leading receiver (61 receptions for 546 yards). Nic Demski hauled in 67 catches for 1,001 yards, while the now-departed Keric Wheatfall was second with 42 receptions for 655 yards.

Oliveira also likes the changes under Condell.

“That guy’s probably on like 10 espressos or something, because he is just so energetic, brings a great enthusiasm in the meetings,” said Oliveira, who rushed 201 times for 1,163 yards and three TDs in 15 games last season.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone is so locked in. Details, details, details – it’s so good. And then all the pick-ups, like (Jarell) Broxton on the O-line and Tim and Tommy.”

Veteran defensive end Willie Jefferson said Collaros appears more confident and quicker with his reads.

“I can see the energy from Zach; I can see him being uplifted,” he said.

Winnipeg’s defence allowed the fewest offensive points against (385) last year and finished third in the overall defensive rankings.

The team scooped up free-agent veteran lineman Jake Ceresna, who plays tackle or rush end.

“The front office went out and made some big moves, getting some big-name guys, spending a little bit of money that we had to solidify those spots and bring guys in,” Jefferson said.

“It looks good, especially on paper, and now we’re just trying to put it to the test, put it to work.”

SEASON SNAPSHOT

2025 record: 10-8, fourth, West Division

Did you know?: Defensive end Willie Jefferson has 94 career pass knockdowns and needs 18 to eclipse CFL record-holder Eddie Davis (111). Jefferson had 16 last season.

Key additions: OL Jarell Broxton (B.C.), DL Jake Ceresna (Edmonton), CB Jonathan Moxey (Hamilton), WR Tommy Nield (Saskatchewan), WR Tim White (Hamilton).

Key losses: SB Dalton Schoen (tore ACL last year), backup QB Chris Streveler (retired), DL Jake Thomas (now Bombers DL coach), Keric Wheatfall (Hamilton), backup QB Terry Wilson (left during training camp)

Players to watch: QB Zach Collaros, WR Ontaria Wilson, OL Jarell Broxton, DB/KR Trey Vaval