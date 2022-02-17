Canada wins gold in women’s hockey at Beijing Olympics with 3-2 win over U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Canada won the gold medal in women’s hockey at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday in a thrilling 3-2 match against archrivals the United States.

The win was a redemption story for Team Canada, who were forced to settle for silver four years ago in the 2018 Olympic final — also against the U.S. — after taking gold in the previous four Winter Games.

Canada’s first goal of the opening period was deemed offside, but Sarah Nurse got the puck back into the U.S. net just 90 seconds later to officially give Canada the advantage. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin made it 2-0 with five minutes left in the first.

Poulin got another goal in halfway through the second period, with American Hilary Knight finally answering moments later while the U.S. was shorthanded to make it 3-1.

Not even a goalie pull and a long-fought-for goal in the last 15 seconds of the third period could change the Americans’ fortunes, as Canada held on to secure the win.

Goalie Ann-Marie Desbiens held her own against the U.S. throughout the game, getting knocked down a few times as the Americans scrambled to dig the puck past her. She only let the second goal through after losing her stick in the midst of a series of scrimmages as the U.S. battled to move the game into overtime.

Canada never lost a game in the Beijing tournament, including a 4-2 bout against the U.S. in preliminary play.

The women’s golden victory stands in stark contrast to the men’s team, whose medal dreams were dashed after getting eliminated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

More to come…

