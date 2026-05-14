City, B.C., First Nations in push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver ‘for generations’

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A meeting aimed at finding solutions to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver has resulted in a new co-operation between multiple levels of government.

Representatives from the Whitecaps and Major League Soccer met with members of the provincial and federal governments, the City of Vancouver, three local First Nations and PavCo, the Crown corporation that owns B.C. Place on Wednesday.

“It was good. It was positive,” said Chief Wayne Sparrow of Musqueam Indian Band. “We finally got everybody in the same room and talked about the short term and long term, and what we can all do to help try to keep the club here.”

The meeting included new details on some of the club’s finances and costs, he added, and there is ample discussion still to be had.

“These meetings will continue to take place, and we’ll get into more details about how we can help,” Sparrow said. “And, it’s just getting everybody in the same room to figure out what the real issues are and how we can try to accomplish them.”

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A joint statement was issued Thursday saying the city, the B.C. government, the First Nations, PavCo and unnamed “private partners” are unified in their commitment “keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver for generations to come.”

The statement said the groups are working on improving the “game-day economic model” at the stadium, advancing work on a potential new stadium and exploring additional sponsorship opportunities.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the Whitecaps here, and we are committed to building a long-term solution that reflects the scale, ambition and global future of this city,” it said.

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The Whitecaps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The group, which includes the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, said it was working with the federal government, although it was not listed among those issuing the statement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that he is not involved in talks about the club’s future.

“Yes, the World Cup is coming. Yes, we are looking forward to it. Yes, anyone internationally watching this, there are three hosts of the World Cup and I’ve got to say that the warmest welcome is going to be in Canada,” he said. “And so we look forward to you coming here. And I hope Alphonso Davies is recovering as we speak. But we’ve got a great side and we’re going to move forward with that.

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“In terms of the Whitecaps specifically, I’m not personally involved in that. I’d personally like them to stay but I don’t have anything to say on that at this point.”

Sparrow said the local First Nations have been in discussions for months about how they can help the Whitecaps.

“We’re looking at maybe potential lands and investments and stuff like that for how we can help out,” he said. “And I think that all three nations, we’re soccer communities.”

Thursday’s joint statement comes after the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade issued an open letter one day earlier, calling on businesses to help keep the Whitecaps from moving out of the city.

The board of trade said the soccer club brings hundreds of thousands of fans downtown each season and generates tens of millions of dollars in economic activity for local businesses, supporting the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors.

The Whitecaps team has been up for sale since December 2024, and an investor group recently submitted a bid to MLS seeking to buy the club and move it to Las Vegas.

That bid is led by businessman Grant Gustavson and includes plans for a privately financed soccer-specific stadium in Nevada.

Gustavson is the grandson of Public Storage co-founder B. Wayne Hughes and the son of billionaire investor Tamara Gustavson.

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The club has cited revenue limitations at B.C. Place as a hurdle in attracting a local buyer.

British Columbia Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said last week that the government had been approached by a local group that wanted to buy the Vancouver Whitecaps, but he did not identify the group.

The minister said in a statement on social media on Thursday that he appreciated the partners coming together to keep the Whitecaps in the city and the groups are aligned on a path forward.

There have been murmurs that a First Nations-led group is crafting a bid for the team, but Sparrow said he has not heard of any specific groups planning an offer.

Asked whether there’s an investment opportunity for the First Nations when it comes to the Whitecaps, Sparrow said that remains to be seen.

“If there is, the nations will talk about it, and then we’ll talk to our community,” he said. “We’re no different than the provincial and federal government. We have to go back to our band members and talk to them. And our leadership gave full direction to go and listen and see, and gave the direction for me to go and have those discussions to see where we can go.”