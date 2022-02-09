Menu

Sports

Beijing Olympics team figure skating medals delayed due to ongoing legal issue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 1:36 am
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). View image in full screen
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). MB CC

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medallists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics, an event in which Canada finished fourth, has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.

The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating.

Read more: Olympics fans accuse Chinese speed skater of tripping Canadian opponent

Details of the case were not specified.

“We have athletes that have won medals involved,” Adams said at the daily news briefing.

“You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. I cannot give you any more details but we will do our level utmost.”

In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks.

–With files from Reuters

Click to play video: 'Update on Canadian athletes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics' Update on Canadian athletes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
Update on Canadian athletes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
© 2022 The Canadian Press
