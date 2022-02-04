2022 Olympics medal count: Here’s who has won during the Beijing Games

Send this page to someone via email

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

The Olympics officially began on Feb. 4, 2022 and run until Feb. 20, 2021. Throughout the 2022 Olympics, you will be able to see the Olympic medal count for every country — including Canada — in the live-updating chart below. As each country racks up medals, the chart will update, so you can see which nation is leading the Olympic medal count.

Canada is coming off its best total medal count from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018. The country is expected to win 22 medals in Beijing 2022, which would be its lowest medal count since Salt Lake City in 2022, according to a forecast done by Gracenote, a company that supplies sports analysis.

Canada’s strong suit is expected to be freestyle skiing, with Gracenote projecting six medals for that sport. Quebec’s Mikael Kingsbury in freestyle skiing and Ottawa native Ivanie Blondin in speed skating will be athletes to watch, Gracenote says.

Gracenote is expecting the U.S. and Canada to be neck and neck for fourth place in Beijing. Canada won more medals in 2018 but has never topped the U.S.’s medal count in two consecutive Winter Games.

Meanwhile, Norway is expected to take home the most medals for the second straight Winter Games, according to Gracenote, which is projecting 45 medals for the country. That would break its previous Olympic record of 39 medals set in Pyeongchang.

Keep an eye on the chart below for the latest Olympic medal counts: