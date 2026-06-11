Kingston getting set to host first in-person OHL draft in 25 years

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The Ontario Hockey League is bringing its draft back to an in-person format for the first time in 25 years, with Kingston hosting the event this weekend.

League officials announced the return of the in-person draft in November, partnering with Tourism Kingston and the Kingston Frontenacs to organize the event.

“We’ve had a lot of firsts for hockey in Kingston,” said Alex Elliott, manager of sport and event development with Tourism Kingston. “It makes sense when you want to bring a big product like the OHL draft back that you start in Kingston.”

The event will bring representatives from all 20 OHL teams to the city for a series of meetings and activities before the draft begins Friday evening.

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“The OHL has done a lot of the work and background work with the Kingston Frontenacs to bring everything in, but we’re just really excited to bring all the teams from across Ontario all week,” said Elliott.

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For teams, the return to an in-person setting presents a different dynamic than recent virtual drafts.

“It will be unique and different because we’ll be sitting at a table and it might be harder to communicate with the other teams around, so we’ll have to make sure our list is dialled in,” said Kingston Frontenacs general manager Kory Cooper.

Cooper said the event will provide young players and their families with an experience similar to what they see at the professional level.

“It really is a mini version of the National Hockey League and their type of draft scenario,” said Cooper. “It would be nerve-racking for the players and stressful at times for the families early on, but certainly something to look back on as an exciting day.”

Tourism Kingston says it will be welcoming more than 2,000 visitors to this weekend’s event.

“That doesn’t include all of the partners’ tickets and team tickets as well, so there will be a couple thousand people coming out to support,” said Elliott.

Organizers say the event will also include public activities aimed at engaging the broader community.

“Come out and support,” said Elliott. “There will be activations and mini hockey games and activities outside the venue on Tragically Hip Way starting at 4 p.m.”

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The OHL draft begins June 12 at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday with the second round.